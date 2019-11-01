Exxon Mobil profit falls 49% as oil and gas prices decline

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New York’s attorney general is accusing Exxon Mobil of lying to investors about how profitable the company will remain as governments impose stricter regulations to combat global warming. The lawsuit is set to go to trial Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil's profits fell dramatically in the third quarter as the company was hurt by lower prices for crude oil and natural gas.

The Texas oil giant reported $3.17 billion in profits in the third quarter Friday, down 49% from the same time last year.

Total revenue was $65.05 billion, down 15% from the same time last year.

Oil prices have suffered due to a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Natural gas prices have also been low as a glut of the fuel in the U.S. floods the market.

 