Exxon Mobil prevails in lawsuit over climate regulations

Exxon Mobil has prevailed in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business.

A judge said Tuesday that the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James didn't prove the Texas-based company deceived investors. James had hoped courts would order Exxon to pay investors an estimated $476 million to $1.6 billion.

She said the case laid out how Exxon made false representations about its response to climate change regulations.

Exxon said it gave investors accurate information on climate risks and took them seriously.