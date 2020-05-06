Explosion sends three people to the hospital in Winkler County

An explosion in Winkler County sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion was reported after 12 p.m. on South 18 County Road 404 Cattle Guard #4.

When deputies arrived, they found that several people had been injured.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance while a third person was flown to the hospital by Aerocare.

A fourth person at the scene refused treatment.

The sheriff's office tells CBS7 that the victims were involved in a power wash job. Deputies are working to find out what caused the explosion.