Explosion destroys NC home, crews search for people inside

Emergency crews are working to recover people they believe were inside a Ballantyne home that was destroyed in an explosion Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane, which is off Ballantyne Commons Parkway. / Source: WBTV

The incident happened before 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane, which is off Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Ballantyne Country Club. Few details have been released, but officials at the scene say they believe people were in the home when it exploded. They said a rescue mission is underway to find those people.

Soon after the explosion multiple people reported debris striking nearby homes.

From WBTV’s Sky3, the home appeared to be completely destroyed. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the rubble and debris littered the area. Damage could be seen on the roofs of nearby homes.

The boom could reportedly be heard and felt almost five miles away.

Medic confirmed they were evaluating two patients with non life-threatening injuries from surrounding homes. It is unclear exactly how they were injured.

There is no word on what may have caused the explosion.

