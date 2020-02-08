Expecting mothers in the Permian Basin get moving

Expecting mothers in the Permian Basin had the chance to support each other all while moving their baby bumps.

The class gave the mom community in West Texas a space to move, get fit, and support each other during their exciting time.

On Saturday, FIT4MOM of the Permian Basin held ‘FIT4BABY,’ a fitness class for soon to be mothers.

The organizer and owner, Catherine Sweaney, said they hope all expecting mothers attend their future events because it's a great opportunity to keep adding to their "village."

"It makes a huge difference. If you are sitting at home by yourself or you get to come out and create a routine, you get to work out, you get to move your body. You get a support system. Our village has helped feed new moms through meal chains,” said Sweaney.

FIT4MOM wants to invite any mother to their next big event which is a "Baby Bump and Brunch" later this month.