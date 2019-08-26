Excessive heat warning issued for West Texas, all-time record highs for August possible

An excessive heat warning has been issued for West Texas.

Most of the area can expect to see triple-digit temperatures from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures ranging from 108-113 is expected for the Central Permian Basin. Pecos and the Rio Grande River Valley will see temperatures ranging from 110-115.

All-time record high temperatures for August are possible.

If you plan on being outside today you are urged to avoid prolonged exposure or strenuous physical activity.

Be sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Exhaustion:

-Faint or dizzy feeling

-Excessive sweating

-Cool, pale, clammy skin

-Rapid, weak pulse

-Muscle cramps

You can treat heat exhaustion by getting into air conditioning, drinking water and taking a cool shower.

Heat Stroke:

-Throbbing headache

-No sweating

-Red, hot, dry skin

-Rapid, strong pulse

-May lose consciousness

You are urged to call 911 if you believe that you or someone you know is suffering a heat stroke.