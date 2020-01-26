Empty Bowls 2020 helps feed hungry West Texans

West Texans came together over the weekend to support one local organization that helps those in need here in the Basin.

Diana Ortiz has been making, shaping and designing these hand-crafted bowls for the annual Empty Bowls event since 2015.

She said each bowl has its unique element making them special for each person hoping to purchase the special pieces of art.

“We all make them and do not claim ownership of them, therefore empty bowls. I came out because it is a great way to combine culture with the community and doing something we love as an artist and setting forth this impact just as a group,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz said making these bowls is no easy task, each bowl takes about a week to craft and makes perfect.

She tells CBS7 News helping feed those in need is why she and other artists from all over the Permian Basin are dedicated to helping make this event possible.

“When I come out and pick a bowl and I see people looking at them, I admire the way that they feel them and that connection from our hands to the hands of the people who will take them home,” said Ortiz.

According to Craig Stoker, a representative with West Texas Food Bank, this is the 20th year the community has had the chance to empty their bowls and support a good cause.

He said each $15 bowl sold at the event helped feed almost 60 hungry people here in the Basin.

“It has grown over the 20 years from 100 bowls in a hallway at Odessa High to having to move into a room like this where we can accommodate hundreds of people who are coming out. It's just an easy way to support the West Texas Food Bank,” said Stoker.

West Texas Food Bank said it only hopes community members left with more than a filled belly and empty bowl but also a desire to volunteer and help serve the Permian Basin.