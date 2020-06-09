Midland reports workers at McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, McCoy's and Crestview Church have COVID-19

The City of Midland says that several of the most recent COVID-19 cases are patients who work at businesses in the community.

As of Tuesday, four employees at the McDonald's on Loop 250 have tested positive for the virus. In the most recent case, the employee last worked on Saturday, June 6.

McDonald's released a statement on Monday after it was learned that three of their employees had tested positive. The fourth case was announced on Tuesday.

An employee at the Chick-Fil-A on Wall Street in Midland also tested positive. According to the City, the employee was not in a customer-facing role and last worked on Saturday. It is believed that the employee caught the virus while traveling to Lubbock.

An employee at McCoy's was also announced as testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The City of Midland says that the employee was not in a customer-facing role and last worked on Thursday, June 4.

Two employees at Crestview Church have also tested positive for the virus.

There have been a total of 177 COVID-19 cases in Midland.