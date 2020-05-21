Employee at Focused Care at Odessa tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at an Odessa nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Ector County Health Department, the person who tested positive works at Focused Care at Odessa.

This announcement comes days after testing was done at the nursing home on Monday.

The employee was asymptomatic and is now in isolation.

All employees at the nursing home must go through a screening process before entering the facility.

Focus Care reportedly contacted all family members of residents and staff members to notify them of the test results.