Emergency SNAP benefits totaling more than $168 million approved amid pandemic

Families receiving supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits, often referred to as SNAP benefits, will be seeing more cash on their Lone Star Cards over the next several months.

MGN, Image Id: 409261

Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced Wednesday the nutrition assistance program has been granted the maximum amount of benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Health and Human Services will now provide more than $168 million in emergency food benefits during the emergency health crisis. The additional aid was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The emergency allotments will be doled out in April and May and will affect all SNAP recipients in the Lone Star State.

Those who are enrolled in the assistance program don't have to do anything else for the extra benefits.