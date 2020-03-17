Emergen-C nixes the idea of ‘quarantinis’

(Gray News) – It’s a clever play on words, but the folks at Emergen-C aren’t endorsing the internet ‘quarantini’ fad.
Social media has been flooded with the notion of a quarantine martini or quarantini. (Source: Elizabeth Karmel via AP)
Marilyn Starkloff posted a picture of the concoction to her Twitter account.
“Time for a quarantiniii,” she said.
To which Emergen-C replied, “We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol.”