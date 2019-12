The driver of an 18-wheeler lost control on FM 1233 near Monahans Monday, killing the driver of a pick-up truck.

DPS Investigators say Yosmely Vadillo, who’s from West Palm Beach, FL, was taking a curve too fast when he rolled the semi and hit Jose Adame.

Adame is from Eldorado, TX.

Troopers say he was wearing his seatbelt.

No word on if Vadillo faces any charges.