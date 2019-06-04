Pecos nursing home evicts residents from apartments for their employees

Linda Lindsey moved to Pecos after marrying her husband when she was just 18 years old - but after he passed away, she moved to the Focused Care at Pecos Apartments.

It's been her home for the past two years.

"It was really a shock to find out that we had about two and a half months before we had to move out," Lindsey said.

Lindsey told us that management hand-delivered letters of eviction to her and two other elderly residents.

"I pay my rent on time, and I pay my bills - everything is straight," another resident, Ethel Miller, said.

Miller, who has lived at the apartment complex for the last 11 years, isn't alone - they've all made their payments.

It turns out, Focused Post Acute Care Partners, the company who owns the apartment complex and the adjacent nursing home, is making room for their employees.

In a statement given to CBS7, the company says it was their plan to utilize the apartment complex for nursing home staff after they purchased it in 2017.

They went on to say, "we phased in that plan as former tenants over time opted not to renew their leases."

But for Lindsey and Miller, this news came as a surprise.

Lindsey told us there hasn't been an apartment unit near her extended family in Pecos that should could afford.

"I was really nervous, really worried about it - but I guess I'm going to by a little RV," Lindsey said.

As for Miller, she told us she will have to move in with her sister for now.

Miller said there's been a lot on her mind - including concerns about moving all of her things in time and transitioning to a new area.

"I am 85 years old, going to be 86 on June the 13th," Miller said. "I have to change my address, go over there and find a new doctor, and stuff my body needs to keep on walking and keep on living."

Below is the full statement from Focused Post Acute Care Partners:

"Focused Post Acute Care Partners, in keeping with its aim of bringing the latest in long term care strategies to smaller rural communities often not afforded the resources offered in metropolitan areas, acquired Focused Care at Pecos in November of 2017. The apartment complex, now named Focused Care at Pecos Apartments, was included in the acquisition.

Attracting and retaining high quality resident care providers and clinical staff to compassionately care for Pecos area seniors is the primary objective of Focused Care. Our plan from the outset was to utilize the apartment complex for Focused Care team residences and we phased in that plan as former tenants over time opted not to renew their leases. Offering housing options to Focused Care staff has made relocation near the workplace convenient and affordable for our team.

Currently, 7 team members of Focused Care reside at Focused Care at Pecos Apartments, which has ten total apartments. Our team members pay the same rate as former tenants.

The Focused Care family understands the inconvenience of relocating and wishes the current tenants the very best in obtaining new residences."

