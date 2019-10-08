Elderly man dies while hiking in Big Bend

An elderly man from Austin, Texas died while hiking in Big Bend over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, park staff was notified on Sunday afternoon that a solo hiker had collapsed and stopped breathing near the Emory Peak Trail Junction in the Chisos Mountains.

Bystanders performed CPR on the man for several hours until Park Rangers and members of the U.S. Border Patrol arrived to help. They tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful.

NPS says that the hiker was a 73-year-old man from Austin who loved hiking in the national parks. The man's name has not been released to the public at this time.

"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss” stated acting Superintendent Tom VandenBerg, “and our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”