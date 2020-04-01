Elderly Chick-fil-A worker receives support from coworkers and customers

Ann Mefford is an employee at the Chick-fil-A on 42nd street in Odessa and her job is to serve up a smiling face.

“My favourite thing is the customers,” Mefford said. “I talk to them all the time, because I like to talk.”

Manager Donna Harvell is more than happy to have Ms. Ann work at Chick-fil-A because of her connection with the customers.

When people say well what kind of place is Chick-fil-A, you think of Ms. Ann. She’s a sweet lady and she’s very kind. She just loves everybody, she’s never met a stranger. She really loves her job and she misses everybody here.”

At 89 years young she’s worked at Chick-fil-a for the past 8 years and she simply just loves being around the people at the restaurant.

The coronavirus outbreak forces her to stay home but she’s finding her own ways to stay entertained.

“Well a lot of times I sit and watch TV when there’s anything good," Mefford said. "But I have a puzzle book, circle the word and lots of times I sit and do that. And I’ve been cleaning the closet getting ready for spring.

Ms. Ann stays at home to remain healthy and away from the coronavirus and although she’s safe and quarantined at home,she’s not a fan.

“You just are very bored,” Mefford said.

Ms Ann's health is a priority for Chick-fil-A... The safety precautions taken by the restaurant are necessary.

The one thing Ms. Ann misses the most is.

“My job and now I can’t work,” Mefford said.

Although Ms. Ann desires to get back to work to see her coworkers and faces of the customers, the wait will be worth it so she can get back to Chick-fil-A safe, healthy and better than ever.

