An eighth earthquake was recorded out between Mentone and Orla.

The latest registered a magnitude 3.6, according to the USGS.

The seventh registered as a magnitude 3.0.

The other six ranged from a magnitude 2.7 - all the way up to a 5.0 that shook the area Thursday.

That quake is one of the biggest on record for that corner of Texas.

The 5.0 quake could be felt as far away as El Paso and Mexico.