Edy the K9 retires from the Midland County Sheriff's Office

A brave, furry friend has officially retired from the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

K9 "Edy", an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois has served the Midland community for around six years.

Two weeks ago Edy suffered a heat stroke during a chase. His vet then recommended that he should take it easy.

Edy will now spend the rest of his life living with his handler.

“We have found numerous bad guys, we have found a lot of narcotics we did a good six years together but I think now it is time for him to relax at the house," said Corporal Jorge Martinez.

While Edy may be far away from the action, he won't be far from the people he served with. Martinez says that he will take Edy to visit all his friends around the sheriff's office.