Ector County’s emergency operations center or “EOC” has been scaled down to a virtual service.

This center was first set up at UTPB was soon moved to a senior center in Odessa after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Debi Hays said the EOC fulfilled its main purpose to help local hospitals get medical supplies and will keep working with a smaller team.

However, she said the center may expand later if hospitals need more help.