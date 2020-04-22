Ector County to begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday

Ector County will begin conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, according to County Commissioner Eddy Shelton.

The testing will be done at the Ector County Coliseum.

Commissioners approved the addition of a new testing site in a meeting on Friday.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: The Ector County Commissioners Court approved a plan to add a new COVID-19 testing site Friday morning.

They haven’t decided where it’ll be, but they said the Ector County Coliseum is their first choice.

Officials agree Ector County’s virus caseload is coming to a peak.

It has more than 50 confirmed cases, but the trouble is we don’t know how many others are still out there.

“We have an active shooter,” a medical official told the commissioners. “We just can’t see the active shooter.”

But the new drive-thru testing site will help us finally see them.

Officials explain residents would be able to set up an appointment drive to the site to get tested and wait to for a call to find out if they have the virus.

“We know the urgent care that Medical Center Hospital has on 42nd Street has been utilized and so this will just give them a different venue to go get tested,” Judge Debi Hays said.

Hays said because the Texas economy is slowly reopening, more residents will be back out in the public.

Therefore, there will be a more serious need for people to get tested.

“That is our goal is to help the community be able to go back to work, to help stimulate our economy, but to be able to do it safely,” Hays said.

The judge said they have a $25,000 donation from John Bushman to get the project rolling and staff members from UTPB nursing and local hospitals will run it.

So far, we don’t have an idea of how many test kits will be available each day.

The county doesn’t have a set date, but plan to have the drive-thru testing site open by the end of the month.