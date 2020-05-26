Ector County sees jump in COVID-19 cases over Memorial Day weekend

Ector County saw a jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases over Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday Ector County had 134 confirmed cases. As of Tuesday afternoon the county reports they now have 152 cases.

In a release officials say that many of the new cases are coming from social gatherings.

Citizens are urged to wear masks and wash their hands while out in public. You are asked to stay home if you're feeling sick or have recently been around someone who is sick.

More information on COVID-19 in Ector County can be found online here.