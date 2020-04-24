Ector County residents can register for drive-thru tests starting Monday

The new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is preparing to open at the top of next week.

The testing site will open in phases.

The call center will be first to open on Monday so residents can begin scheduling their tests.

However, Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton explained the actual testing won’t begin until Wednesday.

“The call center opens up, you call in,” Shelton explained. “There will be a volunteer from UTPB that will accept this call. If you meet the criteria, you’re passed on to Dr. Benton. Dr. Benton then determines if you are eligible for the test.”

We also learned more on who is going to work the facility.

Earlier, Judge Debi Hays said hospital staff members and UTPB nurses would administer the tests.

But Shelton clarified today the students would only work the call center and ECISD nurses would run the tests with the hospital staff.

Midland Memorial Hospital has had a similar set up for weeks and says it’s been a game changer in their fight against COVID-19.

“It prevents them from having to drag themselves inside a building and potentially expose other folks that don’t have medical protective gear,” MMH CEO Russell Meyers said. “I think all around it’s the right way to do it. It’s more convenient for the patient, it’s safer for those around them.”

As of Thursday night, MMH’s drive thru has tested roughly 1,400 people for the virus.

The only real challenge is while they pump out tests regularly, you can’t predict how long it will take to get the results.

“There’s no one answer to that,” Meyers said. “The range has been anywhere from about 24 hours to as much as five or six days.”

So far, Ector County is using the same private vendor as midland and plans on testing about 16 people per day.

Shelton said this boost in testing will make a difference especially now that the economy is starting to reopen.

“It’s mainly in preparation for the opening of the city,” Shelton said. “So, that’s kind of why we haven’t already done it. So, once the city gets opened it starts opening gradually well then we’re going to see what the affects is on the population.”

Shelton said testing center will be open on weekdays from about 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

