Motorcycle group helps raise money for local girl in need of a new liver

A local motorcycle group held a car wash this weekend to raise money for a family in need.

20-year-old Valeria Naberrtte is waiting on a liver transplant and her family will have to make several trips to Dallas for her surgery and treatment.

On Saturday, the Paragons motorcycle group held a car wash to help raise money for the family's travel and lodging

Naberrette is a 2017 graduate of Odessa High School.

The Paragons are a non-profit that works to help people in need in Odessa and Midland.

