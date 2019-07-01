Motorcycle group helps raise money for local girl in need of a new liver

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- A local motorcycle group held a car wash this weekend to raise money for a family in need.
20-year-old Valeria Naberrtte is waiting on a liver transplant and her family will have to make several trips to Dallas for her surgery and treatment.
On Saturday, the Paragons motorcycle group held a car wash to help raise money for the family's travel and lodging
Naberrette is a 2017 graduate of Odessa High School.
The Paragons are a non-profit that works to help people in need in Odessa and Midland.