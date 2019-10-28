Ector County mother and father overcome by H2S gas; Die at pump house

An employee at Aghorn Energy died Friday night responding to a pump house check request, according to investigators with the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

They say Jacob Dean was checking the pump house when he was exposed to H2S gas.

His wife, Natalee Dean, got worried when he didn't answer his phone, so she and her two children went to check on him.

When she got to the pump house, sheriff's investigators say she was exposed to H2S gas when she got out of the car.

Both died at the scene.

Detectives say the 6 and 9-year-old children were saved because they stayed in the car. They're grandparents now have custody of them.