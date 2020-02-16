Ector County man missing, last seen Saturday night

Law Enforcement is looking for an Ector County man who was last seen on Saturday night.

78-year-old Edward Moss is 5'10'' - 6'0'' and around 215 lbs.

Moss' neighbor said they last saw him at his home in the 3500 block of Alexander Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Moss might be wearing a black jacket, wrangler slacks and black shoes. He also has a leopard tattoo on his right shoulder.

If have seen Moss or might know where he is, you are asked to contact the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050.

