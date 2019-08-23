Ector County jailer fired and arrested for exposing himself to inmate

A former Ector County Law Enforcement Center Detention Officer was arrested Thursday after he reportedly started to masturbate as an inmate got dressed.

Malcolm Anders, 25, was charged with indecent exposure, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported indecent exposure happened at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the ECLEC, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

An inmate stated Anders reportedly opened his cell door while he was watching TV. Anders reportedly stood at the door and told the inmate to get ready for recreation time.

Anders stood at the inmate’s door and undid the front of his pants and exposed himself to the inmate and began masturbating, the affidavit detailed.

The inmate reported the incident and it was forwarded to ECSO, the affidavit stated.

