Ector County in need of volunteers for 2020 census

Ector County kicked off the 2020 census this morning, hoping to inspire West Texans to stand up and be counted.

County officials said the census bureau is also trying recruit volunteers, but at the very least they want to make sure everyone is counted.

County leaders say its imperative that everyone who spends more than 51% of their time in West Texas be counted In West Texas, so that our area can get the federal resources it needs.

"As far as how many law enforcement we need, what kind of federal funding we can get for roads and streets and for fire and rescue," Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said. "I mean, it's just important to know what we're dealing with out there."

If you're interested in helping with the census count, you can work up to 30 hours a week for about $24 an hour.

Sign up to volunteer by clicking here

