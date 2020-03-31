Ector County health officials: Most COVID cases come with mild symptoms

There have now been 10 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ector County.

Tuesday had a big jump from the three cases reported yesterday, but doctors want the public to keep in mind most of these cases come with mild symptoms.

Local hospitals explain a lot of these patients as well as suspected cases are recovering at home while ORMC and MCH have few patients in their ICU.

“They’re requiring people, health care workers to be at their bedside,” Dr. Donald Davenport said. “A little more than normal. So those numbers can be skewed when you don’t know exactly what you’re talking about.”

Speaking of equipment MCH reports they have more than 30 ventilators they haven’t needed to use yet although they are still needing donated masks to help out the staff.

Right now, nurses are reusing masks several days in a row after they’ve been sanitized which is working out well so far.

I also asked about communication between the private labs and the health department.

Last week, COVID testing was under reported because those labs weren’t sending data to the county.

However, the health department said they’ve cleared up that miscommunication and will get testing numbers from them every Tuesday and Friday.