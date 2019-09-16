Ector County deputies chase driver of stolen car into Midland

An Ector County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over the driver of a reported stolen Monday morning, but the driver had other ideas.

A ECSO spokesperson says the driver, Manuel Rodriguez, led them on a chase through the county and into Midland County.

The deputy tried to pull over Rodriguez on Highway 80 and JBS Parkway. They eventually stopped him on Taylor and Atlanta Street in Midland County.

Investigators say Rodriguez also had bogus plates on his car and in violation of his parole for aggravated assault.