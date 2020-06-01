Ector County coronavirus cases jump more than 10% over the weekend; 72% have recovered

COVID-19 cases jumped a little more than 10% over the weekend in Ector County, according to the health department.

The county reported 154 cases at the end of the week last week. It reported 170 cases today.

It also says 24.2% of cases are still active and 72.7% of all the cases have recovered.

Three percent were fatal.

Governor Abbott allowed restaurants to start reopening on May 1st. Hair salons and barber shops reopened on Friday, May 8th. Gyms on May 18th.

Health officials say coronavirus can take up to 14 days to incubate and that the higher numbers are due to people being around each other again after stores and restaurants started to re-open.