Ector County asks departments to cut budgets amid pandemic

As our area is pounded by pandemic-related shutdowns and a sputtering oil economy, Ector County is asking its departments to help stop the bleeding.

The county is asking each department to cut down their budgets by up to 1/3 if they can.

That could mean halting hiring or canceling non-essential projects.

Commissioners said they’re doing what they can to rebalance their budget so no one has to be laid off.

“Our plan is not for anyone to lose their job this budget cycle,” Commissioner Eddie Shelton said. “We’re trying to make preparations that no one loses their job next budget cycle. That’s basically the reason for the voluntary cut.”

For now, these cuts are voluntary but county officials said mandatory ones may be on the way during the next budget cycle.

