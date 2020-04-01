Ector County asking for nursing students & retired nurses to help with investigating coronavirus cases

Leaders from Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Ector County spoke at a joint news conference on Wednesday afternoon discussing the latest on the coronavirus.

Ector County Judge Debi Hays says that the county is looking for help when it comes to investigating confirmed coronavirus cases to determine where the patients may have contracted the virus and where they may have been when they were carrying it.

Judge Hays asked for the help of nursing students, retired nurses and others with medical backgrounds on this effort. Anyone who is interested in helping can call (432) 241-1560.

Representatives from Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center both stated that their numbers of confirmed cases have remained the same from Tuesday. MCH has seen three cases while ORMC has seen five.

MCH CEO Russell Tippin said that a patient who was being treated at their hospital has recovered enough to be sent home. The hospital now only has two patients on ventilators.

As of Wednesday MCH has 11 patients in-house that are 'persons of interest' who are awaiting test results for the virus. The hospital has a total of 25 pending test results. 25 tests have come back negative.

Tippin says that anyone who begins to feel ill and gets worse can visit any of MCH's Urgent Care locations. Tippin asks that the public keep the hospital's emergency room open for patients who need emergency care.

MCH offers screening via phone calls at (432) 640-2747.

ORMC President Stacey Brown says that they also have two patients on ventilators at this time. A third patient at the hospital is currently listed as a 'person under investigation' for the virus.

ORMC has a total of 18 pending test results. 17 tests have come back negative.

Brown says that ORMC is offering telephonic screening 24/7. The screening can be reached at (432) 582-3030.