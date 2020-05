A deputy with the Ector County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash in West Odessa on Monday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of West University and North Mockingbird Lane around 11 p.m.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, the deputy was driving eastbound on University when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into them.

Sheriff Griffis says that both the deputy and the other driver are okay following the crash.