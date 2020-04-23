Ector County Sheriff's Office warning public of phone scam involving jury duty

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be aware of a new phone scam involving jury duty.

According to ECSO, the scammer says they are representing the Ector County Judicial Committee, a non-existent office.

The scammer goes on to say that you had jury duty scheduled but failed to show up. Then they tell you to buy three $300 gift cards/certificates to clear it up.

The scammer will keep you on the phone while telling you where to buy the cards and then tells you to give the code numbers on the back.

The sheriff's office says that you should hang up immediately and not continue the conversation.