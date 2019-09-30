Ector County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference on shootings

A press conference will be held this morning following the arrest of a suspect in connection to a string of shootings in Ector County.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office will be holding the press conference at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday and Thursday of last week the sheriff's office responded to a total of four shootings where a suspect appeared to be targeting vehicles pulled over on the side of the road.

On Tuesday one person was shot in the abdomen but was treated and released. On Thursday a man was shot and killed.

On Friday evening it was announced that the sheriff's office had arrested a suspect in connection to the shootings.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

We will be sharing the latest details on the shooting on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook Page and online.