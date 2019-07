The Ector County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Ricardo "Ricky" Reyna, 18, is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd Degree Felony.

Reyna is 5'10'', 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says that Reyna should be considered armed and dangerous.