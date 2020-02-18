Ector County Sheriff's Office searching West Odessa for Edward Moss

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is actively searching an area in West Odessa for Edward Moss after they received a tip on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, a driver called the sheriff's office and said they saw an elderly man walking around somewhere along West 42nd Street between FM 1936 and North Moss Avenue.

The sheriff's office is using ATVs, dogs and drones to help with the search.

Sheriff Griffis tells CBS7 that they are hoping they will find Moss alive.

Moss is 5'10'' - 6'0'' and about 215 lbs.

He was last seen near his home on Alexander Avenue Saturday night.

His family says he was recently diagnosed with dementia and was put on a new medicine

Anyone with information on Moss's whereabouts is asked to call the Ector County Sheriff's Office at (432) 335-3050.