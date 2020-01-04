Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after woman is shot in leg

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to Medical Center Hospital where they met with a woman who had a gunshot wound to her leg.

ECSO said the incident is believed to have occurred on the 5000 block of Keeler Avenue.

The victim is out of surgery tonight, and ECSO investigators are at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, but we will update you on CBS7 News and CBS7.com when we learn more from the sheriff's office.

