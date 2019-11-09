Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting on South Quartz Avenue

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the 15,000 block of South Quartz Avenue.

Around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were told three individuals had entered an RV and assaulted a homeowner.

At some point during the altercation, ECSO said a shot was fired and struck an unknown female who was in her home across the street.

She was hit in the shoulder and is in stable condition.

The homeowner told deputies the three suspects ran from the scene following the incident.

Deputies and CID investigators are on the scene investigating.