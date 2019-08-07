Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating Animal Cruelty

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office found several dead animals behind a house off of south Dixie.

Sheriff Mike Griffis tells me that they received a call Tuesday about the terrible smell from people in that area.

Upon investigating they found the bodies of animals behind the house.

They also found a total of 54 other animals of various species living in terrible conditions.

Deputies and Animal Control have loaded 4 horses and several goats and ducks into trailers to be taken away.

The Sheriff told me that inside they found several dogs and ferrets and conditions he says are unfit for any living creature.

Two people have been arrested.

They are Michelle Rene Haney and her daughter, Shalandria Rene Haney.

Both have been charged with Cruelty to Livestock animals and Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.

Animals like the dogs will be taken to the animal shelter.

The Sheriff says they are working on new homes for the horses and other animals.

