Ector County Sheriff's Office hosts award ceremony for exceptional deputies

Law enforcement is often a thankless job, but Tuesday evening in Ector County.

The sheriff’s office recognized outstanding deputies and citizens at their first ever awards ceremony.

Certificates were awarded to citizens who helped law enforcement as well as deputies who go above and beyond or have been hurt trying to protect their community.

Like Investigator Javier Leyva who earned a purple heart for his bravery trying to stop a robbery suspect who shot him in the leg.

“You know we’re just out here doing our job,” Leyva said. “We don’t expect this that’s why I say for the sheriff to do this it’s very—I appreciate him.”

“It’s a dangerous job out there anyway but some of these guys have been shot, injured, and cut and scraped and we need to show them some appreciation,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office plans to make this award ceremony an annual tradition.

