Ector County ISD to require clear or mesh backpacks at secondary schools for 2020-21 school year

Ector County ISD has announced a major change for junior high and high school students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Ector County ISD announced on Monday that students at secondary schools will be required to have clear or mesh backpacks for the 2020-21 school year.

According to ECISD, this decision was made as a safety measure for students.

Purses and other bags will be limited to those that measure 5 X 8 X 1. No other bags will be allowed to be carried in the school.

Students who use bags athletics and fine arts must leave their bags in their lockers and rehearsal halls.

Parents of children who do not have assigned lockers can request a locker through their school's principal.

"ECISD considers the safety of our students, staff and visitors to be the highest priority, and will continue to evaluate options to enhance security at all schools. A similar announcement for the athletics facilities at the Ratliff Stadium Complex will be coming soon," stated the district in a release.