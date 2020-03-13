Ector County ISD schools to open Monday

Schools in Odessa will be open following Spring Break.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri announced the decision on Friday during a news conference on the coronavirus.

All non-essential meetings and travel for schools have been postponed until further notice.

Non-essential guests will not be allowed to visit schools at this time.

Muri asks that any students or staff who feel sick stay home from school.

The school district will be flexible with their decisions in the future as new developments arise with the coronavirus.