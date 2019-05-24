Ector County ISD graduates its first early college senior classes

There might have only been a few rows of graduates on Friday afternoon for the Falcon Early College High School commencement ceremony, but one teacher said it's a special group - a group of trailblazers.

“They literally built this school with their own hands. So, just being able to be there for their senior year," avid teacher Elizabeth Gray said. "They’re all accepted into colleges and all have received scholarships. They’re all ready for the next chapter. It’s just an honor to know them.”

Odessa Career and Technical Early College High School and Falcon Early College High School class of 2019 are the first senior early college classes in Ector County ISD ever to walk the stage and throw their caps up.

Plus, many of these graduates have more to celebrate than just getting their hands on a high school diploma.

ECISD spokesperson Mike Adkins said that 63 out of 64 OC Tech students and 21 out of 28 Falcon Early College students are also leaving high school with their Associate's Degrees.

Valedictorian Haley Lavergne, who is planning on attending Texas Tech and then med school, credits her time at Falcon Early College as the optimal stepping stone for her future plans.

“It’s smaller and it’s more rigorous - taking pretty much all college courses in high school really prepares you for higher education more than a regular high school," Lavergne said. "It really was a challenge, but if you’re ready for it than it was the perfect high school - like for me.”

“This school, everything is much more personalized. It really helps prepare for college life and life after that," Falcon graduate Caleb Kirby said.

Kirby plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice at the University of Houston in Victoria and is ready for his next journey.

Gray said with the trailblazers gone, the new, large freshman class will have to live up to their legacy.

“We’re losing amazing men and women," Gray said. "It won’t feel quite the same, but we do have over 125 possibly new freshman coming in. So, they have big shoes to fill.”