Ector County ISD creating Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ector County ISD has announced that it is creating a Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor and memorialize students, staff and friends of the district after the August 31 mass shooting.

According to ECISD, donations will be accepted throughout the year and scholarships will be awarded on May 2020 to one senior from each of the five high schools.

ECISD hopes to sustain the scholarship over time and offer it annually.

The school district says that the scholarships will not be given the name of any one person, but Odessa High School and Permian High School will be writing their guidelines to align with and honor Leilah Hernandez and Joe Griffith.