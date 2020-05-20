Ector County ISD announces recipients of Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ector County I.S.D. announced the first recipients of the Memorial Scholarship Fund on Tuesday night.

The fund was created back in November to honor and memorialize students, staff and friends of the district following the August 31 mass shooting.

The school district said that the scholarships would not be given the name of any one person, but Odessa High School and Permian High School would be writing their guidelines to align with and honor Leilah Hernandez and Joe Griffith.

The following students received the scholarship:

-Oliver Martin, G.H.W.B. New Tech Odessa, Southwest School of Art

-Juandedios Mendoza III, Odessa Collegiate Academy, Abilene Christian University

-Luke Hughes, O.C.T.E.C.H.S., Odessa College

-Raul Nevarez, Odessa High School, University of Texas

-Samatha Delgado-Vasquez, Permian High School, Univiersity of Texas Permian Basin

According to ECISD, the scholarship recipients were only considered if they were seniors, had a minimum of a 2.5 grade point average and planned to attend a 2 or 4-year institution or a technical institution to gain an industry certification.

The Education Foundation of Odessa made a $10,000 donation to the scholarship fund.