Ector County ISD announces graduation plans

Ector County ISD has announced its graduation plans for the class of 2020.

The following comes from ECISD:

Graduation plans for the Class of 2020 are unlike any other year. Our school district is excited to celebrate these seniors and, yet, must do so with an eye toward health and safety and social distancing guidelines. In fact, the Texas Education Agency posted these requirements for graduations and end-of-year promotion ceremonies.

These are the plans we have in place to safely celebrate our Ector County ISD seniors:

Virtual Graduation streamed at the originally scheduled day time for each graduation. The pre-recorded event includes speeches, and every senior being given the chance to participate by submitting a photo, message or short video. With the online celebration students can still share this moment with family, friends, and the academic community. In collaboration with MarchingOrder, StageClip will set-up the website to livestream ECISD’s virtual graduations. Soon, the watch page URL will be shared with schools and students. ECISD will also share the URL on https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/, district and campus social media pages, and also send out a Parent Link with the URL information."

Odessa Collegiate Academy: Friday, May 22, 10:00am

OCTECHS: Friday, May 22, 12:00pm

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa: Friday, May 22, 2:00pm

Permian High School: Friday, May 22, 8:30pm

Odessa High School: Saturday, May 23, 8:30pm

Light up Ratliff Stadium on graduation nights in honor of our 2020 graduates.

Traditional graduation for our 2020 graduates at a later date.

Personalized yard signs for each graduate.

Higher Education Institution and career path yard signs posted at the high schools to celebrate choices made by graduates.

Top 10 Graduates recognized during the virtual board meeting on May 19.

1-hour Class of 2020 special show to air on NewsWest 9 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

Graduation Vehicle Processional: The District will provide an opportunity for graduates to drive by the school staff and have a diploma cover and commencement program handed to them by the principal, giving the graduate and parents a chance to experience a graduation ceremony this spring. These vehicle processions will take place during the final week of the school year as follows:

Odessa Collegiate Academy – Monday, May 18, 8:00-9:00pm (Odessa College campus)

OCTECHS – Monday, May 18, 7:00-8:00pm (Odessa College Campus)

H.W.B. New Tech Odessa – Tuesday, May 19, 6:45-8:00pm (New Tech Odessa campus)

Permian High School - Wednesday, May 20, 7:00-10:00pm (Ratliff Stadium) -- Pick Up times: Last names starting with A-K 7:00-8:30 p.m./Last names starting with L-Z 8:30-10:00 p.m.)

Odessa High School - Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 7:00-10:00pm (Ratliff Stadium) -- Pick Up times: Corral 1/2 at 6:45 p.m./Corral 3/4 at 7:30 p.m./Corral 5/6 at 8:15 p.m./Corral 7/8 at 9:00 p.m.

Processional Guidelines:

Only vehicles with sign distributed by the campus will be allowed into the Ratliff Stadium parking lot.

All vehicles will follow the processional (traffic flow maps are included here).

Graduate may have family in the vehicle.

No trailers allowed attached to a vehicle.

Everyone in the vehicle must answer the screening questions required by the Minimum Standard Health Protocols.

Please be prepared to answer the following screening questions:

New or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit

Known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19

No one is allowed to exit the vehicle at any time during the processional.

No one is allowed to ride on top or outside of the vehicle.

Graduate is encouraged to wear cap/gown and face mask/gloves.

Graduate may decorate the vehicle.

Graduate will promptly leave the area after the presentation.

All Student Code of Conduct rules apply during the event.