Ector County ISD: Middle schools will have normal schedule, increased security after Snapchat threat

The following statement comes from the Ector County ISD communications officer:

"We are reaching out to parents and our community. Last night we found another Snapchat shooting threat, this one targeting Bowie Middle School and Wilson & Young Middle School for tomorrow. As you are probably aware we dealt with this same threat directed at Bowie MS on Friday. Our ECISD police have partnered with other law enforcement agencies to locate the individual(s) responsible for this crime. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest. We are asking all parents to please monitor their child’s social media and know what they are posting and promoting. We want to reassure our community we take this seriously, these types of posts are not funny, and we are hope this announcement will help stop it right away.

Our school schedule for tomorrow will go on as normal. Just as on Friday, we will have extra police officers at both schools and we will continue to investigate any and all leads.

You may remember this type of anonymous threat became a far-too-regular occurrence during the last couple of years and we made the decision not to do public announcements because it seemed to encourage copycat threats that disrupted school. However, in light of the recent incidents in our city, we feel we need to alter that stance and let parents know this is happening."

