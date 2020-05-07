Ector County Health Department says apartment and hotel pools must remain closed

Ector County announced Thursday that semi-public pools will not be permitted to open for the 2020 season.

This includes pools at apartment complexes, hotels and motels.

Officials say this decision was made due to COVID-19.

"Although no evidence currently exists that Coronavirus can be transmitted through pools and the amount of chlorine present in pool water would likely kill the virus this does not suggest that opening the pools are safe."

The City of Odessa announced in April that its pools will be closed for the 2020 summer season.