Ector County Elections Office mailing out new voter certificates

The new voter certificates have been mailed (With valid dates of 01-01-2020 thru 12-31-2021) and the new certificates are orange and white.

If you receive a voter certificate for a person who no longer lives at that address or if you receive a certificate of a person who is deceased—DO NOT KEEP THE CARD!!! Please write “deceased” or “moved” across the front of the card and return to the Elections Office.

The post office will return these to us. The certificate does not have to be mailed back in an envelope IF MARKED “MOVED” OR “DECEASED.” However, if there are corrections made, the card must be mailed in an envelope.

If there is incorrect information on your card, please write the correct information on the back of the card, sign it, and put it in an envelope and return it to the Elections Office. The address is on the front of the certificate in the top left hand corner.

Route numbers and box numbers are not sufficient for permanent addresses, but are acceptable for the mailing address.

The Secretary of State’s office also requests that you NOT CUT your certificate, but fold on the dotted line. If you have already cut the certificate, do not worry.... it will not keep you from voting.

Remember, changing your address at the post office does not apply to your voter certificate. These cards are not to be forwarded. This information must be received directly by the Elections Office. If you have not received your certificate please call the Elections Office so we may update your record if your certificate is returned, your name will be put on the suspense list and will be purged from the voter roll after two federal elections.