Ector County District Clerk's Office closing to the public over coronavirus concerns

The Ector County District Clerk's Office has been temporarily closed to the public to help stop the spread of coronavirus to their staff and the community.

According to a release, the office will only receive and help customers who have scheduled court hearings.

All nonessential and nonemergency functions of the office are closed until further notice.

The office will still continue to answer phone calls and emails at (432) 498-4290 and District.Clerk@ectorcountytx.gov.